News ID: 238389
Published: 0510 GMT February 03, 2019

MP: Iran exporting about $10b worth of minerals annually

IRNA

Some 18 million tons of minerals are produced in Iran annually, of which $10 billion are exported as final or intermediate products, said the spokesman for Mining and Industries Committee of the Iranian Parliament.

Vali Maleki said on Sunday nearly $14 billion has been invested in mining projects and 45,000 people are involved in these projects, IRNA reported.

By 2021, another $16 billion will be spent on these projects, he added.

Maleki noted that about 400 mineral zones have been discovered in the country so far, adding mining and mineral industries provide direct or indirect jobs for 700,000 people.

He said Iran ranks 10th, 16th and second in the world in steel, copper and sponge iron production, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
Resource: IRNA
