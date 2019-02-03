Hamedan upbeat about solar energy

Iran will open four new solar power plants in the western Hamedan Province that will supply 28 megawatts of electricity to the local grid.

“Twenty-eight million euros worth of foreign financing have been invested overall for the construction of these four plants,” Mohammad-Mehdi Shahidi, the managing director of Hamedan Power Distribution Company told IRNA on Sunday.

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri is expected to inaugurate the four solar power plants on Tuesday, bringing the total stations to 10.

The official added that a combined heat and power (CHP) plant will be inaugurated as well, adding that more than 11 megawatts of cogenerated electricity have been transferred to the provincial grid during the last two years.

Hamedan Power Distribution Company has been encouraging households to use 5kW solar generators which has resulted in the generation of 380 kilowatts of power supplied for home use, according to the official.

He expressed hope that these generators could create nearly 600 kilowatts of power by the end of Iranian calendar year (March 21).

All rural and urban households in Hamedan Province are connected to the grid.