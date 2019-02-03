Palestinian man shot by Israeli forces during Gaza protest dies of wounds

A young Palestinian man has died less than a week after suffering Israeli-inflicted gunshot wounds during an anti-occupation protest along the border between the blockaded Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

The spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, said in a statement that 30-year-old Ahmed Ghazi Abu Jebel, a resident of Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, succumbed to his wounds at Shifa Hospital on Sunday evening.

Abu Jebel was shot and wounded during a “Great March of Return” protest northwest of Beit Lahia city last Tuesday as hundreds of people staged a demonstration to protest the Tel Aviv regime’s 12-year naval blockade against the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since anti-occupation protest rallies began in Gaza on March 30. Over 26,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries, Presstv reported.

The Gaza clashes reached their peak on May 14 last year, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe), which coincided this year with the US embassy relocation from Tel Aviv to occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

On June 13, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, sponsored by Turkey and Algeria, condemning Israel for Palestinian civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, which had been put forward on behalf of Arab and Muslim countries, garnered a strong majority of 120 votes in the 193-member assembly, with eight votes against and 45 abstentions.

The resolution called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to make proposals within 60 days “on ways and means for ensuring the safety, protection, and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population under Israeli occupation,” including “recommendations regarding an international protection mechanism.”

It also called for “immediate steps towards ending the closure and the restrictions imposed by Israel on movement and access into and out of the Gaza Strip.”