February 04, 2019

February 04, 2019

Call to register homeschooled children in England

BOSTON GLOBE

Children taught at home should be recorded on a compulsory register, Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield said.

The number of children homeschooled is ‘rocketing’ and “no one knows how they are doing academically, or even if they're safe", she said, BBC reported. 

Her report estimates almost 60,000 pupils were taught at home at any one time in 2018.

She also had concerns about provision for special educational needs (SEN).

The report found a small number of schools were responsible for the majority of children moving to home education.

Longfield said her office will collect data from councils in England to publicly identify the places that have high numbers of children being withdrawn from mainstream schooling.

 

School 'for all children'

 

Longfield is concerned some more vulnerable pupils could be ‘off-rolled’ — where children are encouraged to move by their school.

She said, "Many of these children are very vulnerable, have special educational needs, or are unable to cope with a 'one size fits all' school system.

"Schools should be for all children, including those with complex needs and those who struggle academically."

The Children's Commissioner Office analyzed figures from 11 local areas and found a 48-percent rise in the number of children withdrawn from school.

Between 2016-17 and 2017-18 academies in the London borough of Hackney saw a 238-percent increase in the number of children being homeschooled, the report said.

Local authorities examined by the Children's Commissioner found there was a 32-percent increase in the number of primary school children moving from school to home education between 2015-16 and 2017-18, and a 71-percent increase in the number of children from secondary schools.

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
Resource: BBC
