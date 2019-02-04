RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0306 GMT February 04, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238407
Published: 0944 GMT February 04, 2019

Natural disasters affected 66,000 in China in January

Natural disasters affected 66,000 in China in January
Natural disasters affect 66,000 in China in January

Natural disasters killed seven people and affected 66,000 in China last month, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, forest fires and hail, destroyed over 3,100 houses and damaged 5,000 hectares of crops, the ministry said, xinhuanet.com reported.
The natural disasters caused direct economic losses of ¥180 million (about $26.7 million).
Casualties and losses for January averaged less than the same period over the previous five years, the ministry said.

REUTERS

Natural disasters killed seven people and affected 66,000 in China last month, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, forest fires and hail, destroyed over 3,100 houses and damaged 5,000 hectares of crops, the ministry said, xinhuanet.com reported.

The natural disasters caused direct economic losses of ¥180 million (about $26.7 million).

Casualties and losses for January averaged less than the same period over the previous five years, the ministry said.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Natural
disasters
affect
66,000
China
January
IranDaily
 
Resource: xinhuanet.com
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1827 sec