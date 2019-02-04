RSS
0305 GMT February 04, 2019

News ID: 238408
Published: 1049 GMT February 04, 2019

Ocean plastic is being ‘glued together’ into deadly clumps by bacteria

Ocean plastic is being 'glued together' into deadly clumps by bacteria
GETTY IMAGES

Plastic pollution could become an even deadlier threat to ocean animals — as bacteria are ‘gluing together’ tiny pieces of plastic into clumps in the ocean.

Sea mammals could mistake these clumps for food — and starve. During experiments in seawater, the micro and nanoplastics became ‘stuck together’ by sticky biopolymers made by bacteria to form larger clumps within minutes, metro.co.uk reported.

Scientists believe this could lead to the larger items being mistaken for food by marine mammals. They also fear this could alter the flow of food from the surface to the seafloor, potentially leading to deep sea creatures being starved.

Researchers at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, used water collected from the Faroe-Shetland Channel and the Firth of Forth to set up their experiments. Plastics were added to the seawater and then incubated in conditions simulating the ocean’s surface. Within minutes, the minuscule pieces of plastic grouped together with bacteria, algae and other organic particles.

Team member Stephen Summers said, “This is a first step towards understanding how nanoplastics interact with natural biopolymers throughout the world’s oceans.

“This is very important, as it is at this small scale that much of the world’s biogeochemistry occurs.

“We found that the biopolymers envelope or engulf the nanoplastic particles, which caused the plastics to agglomerate into clumps.’

   
