0305 GMT February 04, 2019

News ID: 238417
Published: 1113 GMT February 04, 2019

Germany could face budget deficits for years to come

Germany could face budget deficits for years to come
KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

Germany faces a €2-billion ($29 billion) budget shortfall by 2023, unless it tightens spending, as tax revenues are set to fall and public sector wages are on the rise, Bild newspaper reported, citing an internal government document.

The prospect of budget deficits would represent a dramatic deterioration in the finances of Europe’s biggest economy, which reported a €11.2-billion budget surplus last year, Reuters reported.

The warning came in a report prepared by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to his ministerial colleagues as they prepare for a regular budget planning discussion.

Trade tensions between China and the US and the possible impact of a disorderly British exit from the European Union have already prompted Germany to slash its growth forecast for this year to one percent as a decade-long boom in Europe’s economic powerhouse draws to a close.

In this tougher environment, a lower tax take will tear a €5-billion hole in the budget each year, Bild reported.

A €25-billion shortfall would mean a budget deficit of less than one percent of Germany’s current gross domestic product.

Still, Bild added that ministries were warned at a budget planning meeting last week to keep costs under control, partly because of the rapid growth of the government wage bill, which is expected to swell to €35 billion in 2020, from €31 billion in 2016.

   
