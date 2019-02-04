Germany could face budget deficits for years to come

The prospect of budget deficits would represent a dramatic deterioration in the finances of Europe’s biggest economy, which reported a €11.2-billion budget surplus last year, Reuters reported.
The warning came in a report prepared by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to his ministerial colleagues as they prepare for a regular budget planning discussion.
Trade tensions between China and the US and the possible impact of a disorderly British exit from the European Union have already prompted Germany to slash its growth forecast for this year to one percent as a decade-long boom in Europe’s economic powerhouse draws to a close.
In this tougher environment, a lower tax take will tear a €5-billion hole in the budget each year, Bild reported.
A €25-billion shortfall would mean a budget deficit of less than one percent of Germany’s current gross domestic product.
Still, Bild added that ministries were warned at a budget planning meeting last week to keep costs under control, partly because of the rapid growth of the government wage bill, which is expected to swell to €35 billion in 2020, from €31 billion in 2016.