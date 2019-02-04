Iran MPs approve new health minister

Iran's Parliament Monday gave an overwhelming vote of confidence to President Hassan Rouhani's pick as health minister, after his predecessor resigned over budget cuts and criticism of the allocation of state funds.

Saeed Namaki was voted into office with 229 votes out of a total 259.

He had been appointed as caretaker by Rouhani after the former minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi resigned on January 3.

Hashemi's resignation letter points at "inconsistencies and not delivering on promises" by the government's Planning and Budget Organization.

Namaki had previously served as deputy to Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, the head of Planning and Budget Organization.

He holds a PhD degree in immunology and is a member of the academic staff at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.

Before the vote of confidence on Monday, Rouhani defended his pick in Parliament and thanked the former minister for his "sincere efforts" toward improving the health sector.

Rouhani’s government and Hashemi had repeatedly been criticized for their allegedly costly plan to reform Iran's healthcare system.

But in his last speech as minister, Hashemi said the reform project had cost a fraction of what was spent on bailing out failed credit institutions.

"The total money spent... is 164 trillion rials. (Yet they) spent 350 trillion rials on corrupt credit institutions," he said, in a video of the speech posted on Iran's video-sharing service Aparat.

Several unauthorized credit institutions, which mushroomed during ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's era, collapsed in Rouhani's six years in office, with the Central Bank rushing to reimburse lost deposits.

The healthcare reform plan aimed to reduce medical costs for patients and ease Iranians' access to medical services.

Speaking in Parliament, the new minister vowed to carry on with the reforms and said that "no previous commitments will be ignored".

He also pledged that "transparency" in importing medicine and medical equipment would be on his agenda.

He said 97 percent of medicine needed in Iran is produced domestically and the country needs only $550 million worth of imported pharmaceutical raw materials. The remaining three percent, he said, will gradually be produced in Iran.

US sanctions reimposed on Iran in May do not prohibit the sales of medicine on paper but banking and shipping restrictions virtually make such shipments impossible.

AFP and Press TV contributed to this story.