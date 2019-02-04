City back on form, turns up heat on Liverpool, Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City is back to its best after Sergio Agüero’s hat-trick secured a 3-1 win against Arsenal, with the manager admitting they did not “recognize” themselves after the defeat at Newcastle United last week.

Guardiola’s side bounced back from the surprise loss at St James’ Park thanks to Agüero’s treble – the 14th of his City career – after Laurent Koscielny had pulled Arsenal level in the first half, the Guardian reported.

Guardiola said, “What is important is being ourselves. That’s what I want. We spoke in the last days. We didn’t recognize our team in the last game. They know it – they felt the same way. Today at least we came back.”

Liverpool might have gone seven points ahead if it had beaten Leicester City last Wednesday but it could only draw, and City’s manager admitted his side must concentrate only on their own results, with a trip to Everton to come on Wednesday.

“We have to win a lot of games. What happened after Newcastle, everyone thought seven points behind, everyone expected Liverpool to beat Leicester. A lot of things will happen from now until the end of the season, every game will be tough. What we have to do is try to show which way we are a nice [attractive] team. Our performance against Newcastle, we scored [early] and didn’t try again and again – no fight to try to score the second goal. And then three or four days later, now we score after 46 seconds and try to get the second and try to get more goals.

“That’s the big lesson we can learn from these four or five days. When that happens we are a team that can be proud for what we do. Now we have tomorrow to start again and think about Everton and afterwards Chelsea [on Sunday]. It is a tough week for us and we go game by game.”