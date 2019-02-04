Iran wants expanded cultural-academic ties with Syria

A visiting Iranian parliamentary delegation stressed the need for expansion of cultural and academic cooperation with Syria.

Ahmad Mazani, the head of the Parliament's Cultural Committee, who is leading the Iranian delegation, in a meeting on Monday with Head of the Cultural, Education, High Education and Scientific Research Committee of the Syrian People's Assembly, Abdul-salam Mohammad Rashed al-Dahmoush, called for expansion of all-out mutual collaboration, IRNA wrote.

Rashed al-Dahmoush affirmed the deep-rooted friendly relations binding Syria and Iran, and advocated joint cultural activities and exchange of visits between the two countries.

Prior to his visit to Syria, Iranian lawmaker traveled to Beirut and held talks with the Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Iran's First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri paid an official visit to Syria on January 28-29 during which the two countries signed several agreements to boost cooperation in the cultural, scientific and cinema arenas.