Russia slams EU ‘interference’ in Venezuela

Russia condemned what it dubbed European "interference" in Venezuela after major European Union member states recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of the oil-rich.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said "attempts to legitimize usurped power" constituted "interference in Venezuela's affairs and would not result in a "peaceful, effective and lasting settlement of the crisis the Venezuelans are going through".

Spain, Britain, France and other EU nations on Monday recognized Guaido after President Nicolas Maduro rejected their ultimatum to call snap presidential elections, AFP reported.

Already recognized by the United States, Canada, Australia and several Latin American countries, Guaido is trying to force the socialist leader from power, aiming to set up a transitional government and hold new presidential elections.

After announcing the Spanish government's official recognition of Guaido, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged the 35-year-old National Assembly head to "call elections as soon as possible, elections that have to be free and democratic".

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt promptly followed suit, saying on Twitter he hoped "this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis."

France, Germany, Portugal, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and the Netherlands also recognized Guaido.

"Venezuelans have the right to express themselves freely and democratically," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

Seven EU states had given Maduro a Sunday deadline to call presidential elections or they would recognize Guaido.

But in an interview with Spanish television station Sexta broadcast on Sunday evening, Maduro said he would not "cave in to pressure" from those calling for his departure.

"Why does the European Union have to tell a country in the world that has already had elections that it has to repeat its presidential elections, because they were not won by their right-wing allies?" said Maduro, interviewed in Caracas.

"They are trying to corner us with ultimatums to force us into an extreme situation of confrontation," Maduro said.

Maduro started a new term in office last month after 2018 elections that were branded invalid by the opposition.

He has said he is only willing to call new elections to the opposition-held National Assembly.

However, he supported plans for a meeting of Latin American and EU states in a "Contact Group" meeting in Montevideo next Thursday.

Under Maduro's stewardship, oil-dependent Venezuela has plunged into an economic crisis, suffering from hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine.

On Monday, oil prices rose to their highest level yet this year on European markets on the back of the crisis in Venezuela.

After several years of opposition efforts to oust Maduro, Guaido declared himself acting president at a rally on January 23.

At the weekend, he called on the army to allow in humanitarian aid from the United States via neighboring Colombia and Brazil.

Maduro claims the US pledge to deliver $20 million in aid relief would precede military intervention.

Guaido says up to 300,000 people are "at risk of death" in Venezuela for want of humanitarian assistance.

US President Donald Trump warned that military intervention remains "an option" for dealing with the crisis in Venezuela.