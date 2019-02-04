RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1039 GMT February 04, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238434
Published: 0402 GMT February 04, 2019

Two Iranian docs shortlisted for US Big Sky festival

Two Iranian docs shortlisted for US Big Sky festival

Two Iranian documentaries, 'Beloved' by Yasser Talebi and 'Lotus' by Mohammadreza Vatandoust, were shortlisted for two competition sections of 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Montana, the US, slated for February 15-24.

According to Mehr News Agency, the two Iranian films are among the top ten finalists in two sections of the festival's Competition Mini-Doc and Feature Competition.

'Beloved' follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her courage and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz Mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

'Lotus' depicts the survival of one island after a dam flooded a village in northern Iran. It is an "intimate look at the daily routine of an Iranian woman who has survived modestly for 12 years alone in a house at the base of the mountain. She waits for permission to visit the island, which has a grave on it."

The US festival this year features a special program for Iranian films, named 'Stories from Iran'. In addition to the two films, the section includes 'Aleppo: The Silence of the War', a co-production with Syria directed by Amir Osanlu, 'Finding Farideh' by Kourosh Ataee and Azadeh Mousavi, and 'Skipper Soleiman' by Saadat Ali Saeedpour.

 

   
KeyWords
finalists
IranDaily
Iran
festival
US
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4063 sec