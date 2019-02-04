President hails Iran’s medical progress

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomed Iran's medical progress made during the years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Addressing an open session of Parliament on Monday, Rouhani underlined the importance of the health sector, paying attention to patients, preventing diseases and the health tourism field, IRNA reported.

He added that the Islamic Revolution has brought achievements in various sectors of social services including health.

Referring to his government's efforts to solve the problem of producing medicines, Rouhani said in the early years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the country used to produce 25 percent of its needed pharmaceuticals but now the figure has reached 95 percent.

Rouhani said today, Iran’s problems in providing medicines needed inside the country have been resolved.

Currently, Iran exports medicines to neighboring and non-neighboring countries and even to Europe, Rouhani added, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Last November, the Middle East’s biggest pharmaceutical factory specializing in the production of anticancer drugs was inaugurated in Iran.

As the US sanctions against Iran have made it difficult for the people of the country to have access to some medications such as anticancer drugs, the factory is providing a wide range of such medicines.

Previously, a German company had a monopoly on the drug, but Iran broke the monopoly by launching the production line of the medicine.