Iranian Official: Qatar Airways operates Doha-Isfahan flight

The Doha-Isfahan flight by Qatar Airways was inaugurated on Monday, announced the director general of airports in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

Hassan Amjadi further said an Airbus A320 operated by Qatar Airways landed in Isfahan's Shahid Beheshti International Airport on the morning of the same day marking its first flight on the Doha-Isfahan route, Mehr News Agency reported.

He added Qatar Airways will operate two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays to the central Iranian city.

Shahid Beheshti International Airport is the fourth Iranian airport to receive Qatar Airways passengers, he added.

Qatar Airways operates, at present, regular flights to four major Iranian cities: Tehran, Shiraz (southwest Iran), Mashhad (east Iran), and Isfahan.

Earlier, Qatar Airways announced that it will add two weekly flights to its existing Doha-Tehran schedule and three weekly flights to its Shiraz service in January.

Earlier reports quoted Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker as saying, "These latest launches are further evidence of Qatar Airways' commitment to Iran, as well as the expansion of our network in this thriving market."