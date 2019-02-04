NIDC drilled seven wells in western Iran's Azar Oilfield

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) completed drilling operations of seven wells in Azar Oilfield in Anaran block in the western Iranian province of lIam, said the manager of the project.

According to mehrnews.com, Hossein Rahimi added, "Operations to drill the first well of the field began in 2012. However, due to a lack of sufficient information about the reserve and the changes in pressure and temperature, the appraisal and development well was drilled in 627 days."

After acquiring the required geological information and further knowledge about the reserve, drilling of other wells took less time, he said, putting the average period for drilling each well at 470 days.

The field is considered as one of the most difficult reserves to drill due to the sequence of its low- and high-pressure layers and the large number of tubes for drilling and lining of wells.

Azar holds 2.5 billion barrels of in-situ oil, but studies on the new reserves of the field suggest a much higher figure of four billion barrels. It is one of the six joint oilfields Iran shares with Iraq, the other five being Dehloran, West Paydar, Naft-Shahr, Azadegan and Yadavaran.

NIDC, a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company, has conducted over 105 drilling operations in the past 10 months. The company drilled a total of 143,000 meters of oil and gas wells during the period.