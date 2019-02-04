ICHHTO head: Nine-month handicraft exports rose 11%

Iran exported handicrafts valued at $195 million during March 21-December 21, 2018 indicating an 11-percent growth year-on-year, said a senior Iranian official on Monday.

Ali Asghar Mounesan, the head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) further said that handicrafts worth some $280 million were exported from Iran through official channels in the year to March 20, 2018, mehrnews.com wrote.

He added revenues from suitcase trade of handicrafts fetched $250 million in the same period.

Describing handicraft production and exports as an effective means of improving domestic tourism industry, Mounesan said over nine million foreign tourists visited Iran during the nine-month period to December 21.

He put the number of foreigners visiting the country during the same period a year ago at five million.