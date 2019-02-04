NIOC: Iran sitting atop over 160b barrels of recoverable hydrocarbon reserves

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced that Iran's recoverable liquid hydrocarbon (crude oil, condensates and gas liquids) and gas reserves stand at 160.12 billion barrels and 33.33 trillion cubic meters, respectively.

The figures make Iran one of the world's biggest energy suppliers, according to Shana.

Iran ranks first in the world in terms of having the largest hydrocarbon reserves.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Iran ranks third in the world after Iraq and Russia in terms of exploration capacity.

Meanwhile, after the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, a total of 65 oil and gas fields have been discovered in the country.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh recently announced that light and sweet oil was discovered in Minoo Island in the Persian Gulf for the first time.

On top of the post-Islamic revolution hydrocarbon reserves discoveries in Iran is that of the South Pars Gas Field which is shared with Qatar.

The offshore field is the world's largest joint gas field; Iran has set an extraction record of more than 600 million cubic meters of gas per day from the field, overtaking Qatar in this regard.

The other post-Islamic Revolution discovery is that of the South Azadegan oilfield, located in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, which is the country's largest joint oilfield.

About 100,000 barrels of oil per day are currently being extracted from the field.

It was recently announced that daily production from this field will increase around 50,000 barrels per day by March 20, 2019.

Some of the other oilfields discovered in Iran after the Islamic Revolution are Yadavaran, Changuleh, Azar, Bandar Karkheh, Arvand, Tosan, Paranj, Assalouyeh, Jofeir, Aban, Binalood, Susangerd, Sohrab, Sepehr, Dehloran, and Yadman.

Also discovered during the past 40 years are oilfields including Tabnak, Kish, Kheirabad, Gordan, Zireh, Mansurabad, Homa, Deir, Sefidzakhor, Farsi, Ahvaz, Sefidbaghoun, Halegan, Farzad B, Sumar, Toos, Sefid, Delavaran, Aria and Pazan.