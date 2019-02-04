Nine Iranian pilgrims wounded in a bus attack in Iraq

Nine Iranian pilgrims and an Iraqi assistant driver were wounded on Sunday after their bus came under attack by Daesh terrorists in the northern Iraqi city of Balad in Saladin Province, IRNA reported.

The bus was targeted by terrorists on a road south of the town of Balad, some 50 kilometers north of Baghdad, on its way to a Shia shrine, reports said.

Morteza Aqaei, director general of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, confirmed the news, saying the pilgrims were targeted by terrorists who opened fire on the bus, Press TV reported.

According to Aqaei, the pilgrims were from the city of Parsabad Moghan in the northwestern Ardabil Province.

Iraq’s Arabic-language Al-Sumeria reported that a roadside bomb had hit the bus.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi expressed deep regret over the attack, saying that the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the country’s embassy in Baghdad are seriously looking into the incident and pursuing the conditions of those wounded.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the end of military operations against Daesh in the Arab country on December 9, 2017.

However, Daesh remnants have been hiding in deserts and rugged mountains, from where they occasionally carry out hit-and-run attacks against security forces and civilians.

Daesh began a terror campaign in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks before being driven out by Iraqi Armed Forces and volunteer paramilitary groups three years later.