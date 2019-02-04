TPO chief: Iran's share of global knowledge-based products trade stands at $2b

Iran's share of the global trade of knowledge-based products stands at about $2 billion, said the head of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran.

Speaking in a ceremony in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday, Mohammadreza Modoudi said that such products help fetch more foreign currency revenues for the country, IRNA reported.

"Given that unilateral US sanctions mainly targets [exchanges of] our traditional, trade and industrial products, we can, at present, make better use of the capacity of domestic knowledge-based products."

On May 8, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran in two phases, both already in place.

Modoudi, who is also the deputy industry, mine and trade minister, noted that the expanding scientific capacity plays a significant role in increasing Iran's non-oil export.

He said Iran ranks fourth in the world in the field of nanoscience, adding Iranian nano-products are unique in the world.