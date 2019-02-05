South Korea imports 30.2 trillion won worth of food in 2018

South Korea imported 30.2 trillion won ($27.2 billion) worth of food last year, with the largest portion of those shipments coming from the US, data showed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said the total represents a 9.7-percent increase from the year before. The amount is 18.55 million tons of food and related materials from 166 countries, Yonhap reported.

By country, imports from the US totaled $6.43 billion, followed by China with $4.77 billion. Australia came next with $2.41 billion, Vietnam with $1.34 billion and Russia with $985 million, according to the ministry.

The US was the biggest source of wheat and corn imports, while China shipped the most cabbage and salt, the findings showed.

South Korea imported sizable amounts of wheat and beef from Australia.

Some 0.2 percent of imported foods did not pass inspections. A total 382 cases of rejected imports were processed food from China, followed by 174 from the US.