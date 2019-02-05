RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0227 GMT February 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238478
Published: 1127 GMT February 05, 2019

South Korea imports 30.2 trillion won worth of food in 2018

South Korea imports 30.2 trillion won worth of food in 2018
YONHAPNEWS

South Korea imported 30.2 trillion won ($27.2 billion) worth of food last year, with the largest portion of those shipments coming from the US, data showed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said the total represents a 9.7-percent increase from the year before. The amount is 18.55 million tons of food and related materials from 166 countries, Yonhap reported.

By country, imports from the US totaled $6.43 billion, followed by China with $4.77 billion. Australia came next with $2.41 billion, Vietnam with $1.34 billion and Russia with $985 million, according to the ministry.

The US was the biggest source of wheat and corn imports, while China shipped the most cabbage and salt, the findings showed.

South Korea imported sizable amounts of wheat and beef from Australia.

Some 0.2 percent of imported foods did not pass inspections. A total 382 cases of rejected imports were processed food from China, followed by 174 from the US.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
South
Korea
imports
food
2018
Iran Daily
 
Resource: Yonhap
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0359 sec