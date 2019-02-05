Pakistan Embassy, ECI hold cultural expo on Kashmir

The Embassy of Pakistan, in collaboration of ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) arranged a three-day pictorial and cultural exhibition on Kashmir titled 'Kashmir, Iran-e Saghir' at ECI in Tehran.

ECI President Muhammad Mahdi Mazaheri and Pakistan Ambassador Riffat Masood inaugurated the exhibition on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by over 200 Iranians, ambassadors and diplomats based in Iran, scholars, media persons and members of the Pakistani community, according to the Embassy of Pakistan.

A number of pictures depicting the scenic beauty of Kashmir and everyday life of Kashmiris combined with Kashmiri handicrafts, attire and various cultural items were displayed in the exhibition. The program included a performance of Kashmiri music and songs while Kashmiri cuisine with Kashmiri tea, was served to the delight of the invitees.

Welcoming the guests at the inaugural session, Masood highlighted the historical, cultural and traditional similarities between Kashmir and Iran which have been showcased in the exhibition.

Head of Tehran University's Urdu Department Kiumerci shed light on the historical literary links between Kashmir and Iran and said that the word Kashmir was actually derived from the Iranian word Kasheedan Amir.

Mazaheri lauded the historical and linguistic links between Iran and Kashmir and mentioned that these relations are deep rooted.

A documentary titled 'Iran-e Saghir' produced by Iran's Sahar TV was also screened for the audience.