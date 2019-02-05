Caspian Sea littoral states’ working group to meet in Baku

The first meeting of the working group for the implementation of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is scheduled to be held in February in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend news agency.

“The first meeting of the working group is scheduled for February. The exact date of the meeting will be announced this week,” she said, azernews.az reported.

The five states bordering the resource-rich Caspian Sea signed a deal on its legal status on Aug. 12 in the Kazakh city of Aktau, easing regional tensions and potentially facilitating lucrative oil and gas projects.

The presidents of Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan signed the agreement on the world's largest inland body of water, which has been disputed since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union rendered obsolete agreements between Tehran and Moscow.

The leaders of the Caspian states also signed other important documents arising from the convention, in particular, the protocol on cooperation in the fight against organized crime in the Caspian Sea, the agreement between the governments of the Caspian states on trade and economic cooperation, the agreement between the governments of the Caspian states on cooperation in transportation, the agreement on preventing accidents in the Caspian Sea and the protocol on cooperation.

The August summit was the fifth of its kind since 2002 but there has been more than 50 lower-level meetings since the Soviet breakup spawned four new countries on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

The deal goes some way to settling a long-lasting dispute on whether the Caspian is a sea or a lake – which means it would fall under different international laws.