Pistons pour it on this time, rout Nuggets 129-103

Andre Drummond (R) of the Detroit Pistons blocks the shot of Mason Plumlee of the Denver Nuggets during an NBA game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, the US, on February 4, 2019. GREGORY SHAMUS/GETTY IMAGES

Andre Drummond scored 14 of his season-high 27 points in the third quarter and the Detroit Pistons snapped Denver's six-game winning streak, beating the Nuggets 129-103 on Monday night.

Detroit blew a 25-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, but the Pistons poured it on this time, The Associated Press reported.

Blake Griffin added 17 points for Detroit, and Reggie Jackson scored 14.

Trey Lyles had 20 points for the Nuggets, who dropped out of a tie with Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference.

Denver was without forward Paul Millsap, sidelined by right ankle soreness, and the Nuggets were also missing Gary Harris (right adductor strain) and Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain). Denver looked sharp early, scoring 36 points in the first quarter, but the Nuggets managed only 19 in the second and trailed 68-55 at halftime.

Detroit's collapse against the Clippers began toward the end of the third quarter, but that didn't happen this time. The Pistons were up 97-83 after three. Stanley Johnson then opened the fourth with a three-point play and a three-pointer, and Luke Kennard added a triple of his own to push the lead to 23.

Depth

Detroit's bench was outscored 80-17 in the loss to the Clippers, but the Pistons turned that around in a big way against the short-handed Nuggets. Detroit's reserves finished with a 60-28 edge. Johnson scored 21 points, and Langston Galloway added 18 for the Pistons. Kennard finished with 14.