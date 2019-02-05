Israel is against calm in Syria, region: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hailed the Syrian government and nation’s victories against terrorism, saying Israel is against calm and stability in the country and the region.

The Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, heading a diplomatic delegation, met with Zarif to discuss Tehran-Damascus ties and the latest political developments in Syria.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed the need for convergence, coordination and cooperation among regional countries, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Pointing to confessions by the Zionist regime that they support terrorists in Syria, Zarif said they are against stability and calm in Syria and the region.

Zarif said that Iranian companies are prepared for economic interaction with Syria in the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Pointing to the recent trip of First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri to Syria, Zarif underlined the preparedness of Iranian firms to engage in economic interaction with Syria in the reconstruction era.

Muallem expressed appreciation for the support offered by the Iranian government and nation for Syria against terrorists, saying the victory over terrorism was a victory of Syria, Iran and other friends of the Syrian nation.

Pointing to the situation in the region, the Syrian minister presented a report on the latest developments in Syria and consultations to reach a political solution to the conflict in the country and discussed various plans and solutions, IFP reported.

The upcoming meeting among the leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey in Russia’s Sochi on February 14 was another topic of discussion between the two ministers.

Conflict erupted in Syria in 2011, when a small group of opposition forces took up arms against Damascus.

Soon, however, a mix of international terrorists and paid mercenaries mingled with and then largely sidestepped the armed Syrian opposition groups, effectively turning the Arab country into a battlefield for foreign governments opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

But the Syrian military, with advisory military help from Iran and Russia, retook control of much of the country.

Israel warned against aggression

In a meeting with the Syrian foreign minister, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani cautioned the Israeli regime against any move to continue its acts of aggression in Syria.

The SNSC secretary said the Israeli attacks violated Syria’s territorial integrity and were “unacceptable.”

“If these actions continue, we will activate some calculated measures as a deterrent and as a firm and appropriate response to teach a lesson to the criminal and lying rulers of Israel,” said Shamkhani.

“The common enemies of the Muslim world, especially the United States and the Zionist regime, are trying to destroy the great interests of the Islamic countries, such as security and economic progress, through creating and spreading conflicts and divisions,” he stated.

The Syrian top diplomat briefed Shamkhani on the Arab country’s latest developments and said Damascus would seriously continue talks with the unarmed opposition, who are willing to preserve Syria’s integrity.

During the past few years, Israel has frequently attacked targets in Syria in what is considered an attempt to prop up terrorist groups that have been suffering defeats in their fight against Syrian government forces.