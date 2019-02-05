Four solar power plants launched in western Iran

Economic Desk

Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri on Tuesday brought four solar power plants online in the western Hamedan Province.

The solar power plants, two in Kabudar-Ahang county, one in Famenin county and another in Hamedan city, joined the national grid with each having a capacity of seven megawatts.

The simultaneous launch brought the number of solar power plants in Hamedan to six, pushing the electricity generation from solar panels in the province to 45 megawatts.

A total of €28 million was invested by foreign companies for the construction of the solar farms.

On Friday, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said Iran welcomes foreign investment in the country's renewable energy sector.

"We will support investors in the solar and wind plants' projects," Ardakanian said, adding that Iran has the needed potentials in renewable energies.