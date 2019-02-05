Putin, Rouhani to discuss trade, economic cooperation in Sochi: Russian envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Astana trio’s summit on Syria to discuss trade and economic cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with TASS.

“The Astana trio’s summit will take place in Sochi on February 14. A meeting between our countries’ presidents is planned to be arranged on the sidelines of the summit and we expect that trade and economic cooperation will be discussed among other issues,” the ambassador said.

Dzhagaryan said that Moscow and Tehran have given up the dollar in settlement payments and plan to shift to national currencies to the full, with the euro to be used if absolutely necessary.

“Fundamentally, we have already given up the dollar in cooperation with Iran, let us rely on the Russian ruble and the Iranian rial, and on the euro, if absolutely necessary, if there are no other options,” he noted.

The first meeting of the Astana trio (Russia, Iran and Turkey) was held in Sochi on November 22, 2017. The second summit took place in the Turkish capital of Ankara on April 4, 2018. The three leaders adopted a joint statement following the meeting, expressing determination to continue their cooperation. The third Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit on resolving the Syria issue was held in Tehran on September 7, 2018.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Tuesday that Rouhani and Putin are to hold a bilateral meeting in Sochi on the sidelines of the upcoming Astana Summit.

The summit aims to discuss Syrian developments.