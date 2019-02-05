Energy minister: Iran capable of building power plants

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran is capable of building power plants, said Iran's energy minister on Tuesday.

Reza Ardakanian further said during a visit to the construction site of Khorramrood dam in Tuyserkan, western Iranian province of Hamedan, that the project is ahead of schedule, Mehr News Agency reported.

He noted at present, 100 percent of Iran's urban population and 75 percent of the rural residents have access to safe and potable water.

Some 40 years ago, prior to the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, only 4,000 villages in Iran were linked to national electricity network while today this figure stands at 57,000, the minister said.

Likewise, he added, forty years ago, power generation capacity amounted to 7,000 megawatts, whereas, now, is exceeds 80,000 megawatts.

Iran has the technology and capability to build power plants and is renowned in the region as a manufacturer of gas turbines.

Addressing the same gathering, Mohammad-Mehdi Mofatteh, Tuyserkan's representative in the Iranian Parliament, said the Khorramrood dam is being constructed by the private sector involving an investment of $75.23 million.

On Saturday, Ardakanian said Iran's global ranking in electricity generation jumped 24 spots from 38th to 14th in the past 40 years.

He added at present, the country has electricity exchanges with all of its neighbors, IRNA reported.

He noted that in the coming days, Iran will host Iraq's Electricity Minister Luay al-Khatteeb to finalize a three-year plan to improve the Arab country's power system.

"This cooperation will include construction and renovation of power plants in Iraq as well as reducing the number of power network casualties in the country."

Ardakanian said over the past four decades, peak demand in Iran's electricity network also reached 57,090 megawatts from 3,480 megawatts in 1979 — up 16.4 percent.