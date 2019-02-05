RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1020 GMT February 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238501
Published: 0435 GMT February 05, 2019

Official: Yazd exports hit $386m in 10 months

Official: Yazd exports hit $386m in 10 months
mehrnews.com

Close to 1.6 million tons of non-oil commodities worth over $386 million were exported from Yazd Province in central Iran, during March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019, said a senior official of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

"The main items exported in this period were construction materials, such as tiles and ceramics, as well as steel and glass products," said Mohammad Hossein Salmani, the director general of the provincial customs administration, on Tuesday, mehrnews.com wrote.

He added the main export destinations in this time-span were East Asian countries, neighboring Arab states, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Salmani said some 43,326 tons of goods valued at $600 million were imported through the province's customs checkpoints during this duration.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Official
Yazd
exports
hit
$386m
10 months
IranDaily
 
Resource: mehrnews.com
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1048 sec