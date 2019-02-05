Official: Yazd exports hit $386m in 10 months

Close to 1.6 million tons of non-oil commodities worth over $386 million were exported from Yazd Province in central Iran, during March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019, said a senior official of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

"The main items exported in this period were construction materials, such as tiles and ceramics, as well as steel and glass products," said Mohammad Hossein Salmani, the director general of the provincial customs administration, on Tuesday, mehrnews.com wrote.

He added the main export destinations in this time-span were East Asian countries, neighboring Arab states, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Salmani said some 43,326 tons of goods valued at $600 million were imported through the province's customs checkpoints during this duration.