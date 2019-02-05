Pelletizing, rebar production plants become operational in western Iran

A pelletizing plant as well as a rebar production factory were inaugurated in the western Iranian province of Hamedan by First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri on Tuesday.

The pelletizing plant involved an investment of 1.3 trillion rials ($31 million), mehrnews.com wrote.

Located in Kabudarahang County, the rebar production factory came on stream with an investment of 3.5-trillion-rial ($83 million). The project created 400 direct and over 500 indirect jobs.

The pelletizing plant, called Asadabad, is expected to produce 2,000 tons of iron pellets per day. The annual production capacity of the rebar factory stands at 500,000 tons.

The pelletizing plant's feedstock will be supplied from the province's iron ore mines. The pellets will be sold in domestic market to local direct-reduced iron producers and steelmakers.

Iron ore pellet is an enriched form of the metal shaped into balls and used as raw material for blast furnaces, which is used in integrated steelmaking, during which coke, iron ore and pellets react together under a hot air flow to form liquid hot metal, also called pig iron.

Domestic demand for pellet stands at 30 million tons per year. Its output currently amounts to around 30 million tons per year and this is set to rise to 85 million tons by 2025.