Iran, Syria will boost terror combat until its eradication: Shamkhani

A senior Iranian security official says the joint fight with Syria against terrorism has contributed to regional and international security, emphasizing that the two nations will continue their cooperation until the eradication of the scourge in the Arab country.

“Cooperation between Iran and Syria in the fight against Takfiri terrorism has resulted in undeniable achievements for the region and international security and this trend will be continued until the end of the security crisis in this [Arab] country,” Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said in a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem in Tehran on Tuesday.

He further said certain Western countries’ “excessive demands” and “acts of sabotage” targeting the political process in Syria indicate that their “illogical positions and pretexts” are merely aimed at prolonging the crisis gripping the Middle Eastern country.

Iran warns Israel

Shamkhani further urged Muslim countries to reinforce their convergence and strengthen cooperation to solve their common problems.

“Common enemies of the Muslim world, particularly the US and the Zionist regime (Israel), are trying to destroy great interests of Muslim countries such as security and economic progress by creating and intensifying conflicts and discord,” the SNSC secretary said, Presstv reported.

The top Iranian security official also censured as “unacceptable” the Israeli regime’s continued acts of aggression against Syrian soil and violations of its territorial integrity.

“If these actions continue, some calculated strategies will be activated for deterrence and as a firm and appropriate response in a way to teach a lesson to the criminal and lying rulers of Israel.”

Israel frequently strikes the Syrian territory, attacking military targets belonging to Syria and its allies, which have been assisting Damascus’ war on foreign-backed terrorist groups. Observers view the attacks as a means of propping up the Takfiri terror groups that have suffered crushing defeat recently.

In January, Syria once again wrote protest letters to the United Nations, urging the world body to take a decisive step and put an end to Israel’s acts of aggression against its territory, which it said were an attempt to raise the “morale” of the remaining terrorist hotbeds that are “subservient” to Tel Aviv.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Shamkhani stressed the importance of improving relations between Tehran and Damascus in various fields, particularly in trade and economic sectors, emphasizing that Iran would stand by Syria in the reconstruction plans of the war-ravaged country.

‘Syria duty-bound to protect Iranian military advisors’

Muallem, for his part, hailed Iran’s extensive support for the Syrian government and nation.

He said Iranian military advisers are present in Syria to strengthen its national army in the fight against terrorism, stressing that Damascus is duty-bound to protect them.

The Syrian foreign minister added that sustainable peace and security will be established in the region if some countries change their approaches and launch a real fight against the remaining Takfiri terror groups in Syria such as the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

Back in January, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) vowed to protect Iranian military advisors in Syria, dismissing as “ridiculous and funny” Israeli threats to attack them.

“We will protect all of the military advisors as well as weapons and equipment that we have deployed to Syria in order to reinforce the Islamic resistance fighters and support the people of this Islamic country,” Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said.

Israel doesn’t want peace in Syria, Mideast: Zarif

In Tehran, the Syrian foreign minister also sat down for talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the meeting, Zarif said the Tel Aviv regime does not favor the establishment of peace and security in Syria and the entire Middle East.

He further called on regional countries to boost their convergence and cooperation to counter any plots against them.

The top Iranian and Syrian diplomats discussed ways to improve relations and the latest developments unfolding in Syria.

Syria’s resistance foiled enemies’ adventurism: Larijani

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani also held a meeting with Muallem, during which he said the Syrian people’s resistance has neutralized the enemies’ adventurism.

The top Iranian parliamentarian told the visiting Syrian foreign minister that Tehran and Damascus should boost their trade ties in 2019.

For his part, Muallem criticized Washington’s double-standard approaches to Syria and said despite its claims, the United States has not reduced its forces in the Arab country but has even increased their numbers under the pretext of supervising the planned pullout process.