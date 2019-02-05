Leak of Trump's confidential daily schedule triggers White House fury

The White House has expressed anger after a news website exposed US President Donald Trump’s confidential daily schedule.

Axios.com published a leaked schedule of what appears to be Trump's easy work days, comprised mostly of watching TV, browsing newspapers and tweeting.

The detailed schedule shows that on most days, Trump did "executive time" before 11:00 am when he had a meeting, followed by a lunch meeting, after which he had more "executive time".

The report angered the White House, which did not deny the details of what appears to be a rather easy typical day at the office for the world's most powerful man, Presstv reported.

Trump's personal secretary, Madeleine Westerhout, responded harshly to the embarrassing report.

"What a disgraceful breach of trust to leak schedules," she tweeted, adding that the leaked documents in Axios don't show "the hundreds of calls and meetings @realDonaldTrump takes everyday."

"This POTUS is working harder for the American people than anyone in recent history," she tweeted.

The internal schedules offered significantly more insight into the president's daily activities compared to the 'Daily Press Guidance' provided to the public by the White House press office.

Monday's official schedule, released by the press office, indicated business as usual. Trump, who spent the weekend at his Florida golf club, was due to have his intelligence briefing at 11:45, followed by lunch with Vice President Mike Pence at 12:45.