UK town to place ‘divisive’ Margaret Thatcher statue on 10ft-high pedestal

Authorities in a UK town are going to erect a statute of Margaret Thatcher on a pedestal four meters above the ground as they fear people might attack the monument to show their anger at Britain’s longest-serving 20-century prime minister whose policies proved to be highly divisive.

Reports on Tuesday showed that a planning committee in Thatcher’s home town of Grantham, in Lincolnshire, in Eastern England, unanimously voted in favor of the erection of the £30,000 statue on a 10ft-high plinth at St Peter's Hill area.

The approval came after original plans for placing the statue in London’s Parliament Square in Westminster met with huge public anger. There have been warnings that commemoration of Thatcher through erection of a huge statue in any place in England would be highly divisive and could anger millions of people who have remained critical of her policies three decades after he she stepped down as prime minister.

The committee said the decision to place the statue on a plinth was to respond to fears that the tribute could become a target by a “motivated far-left movement…who may be committed to public activism”, Presstv reported.

Police on Lincolnshire said it would not oppose the plans for the statue but warned that authorities should be cautious around the security of the monument.

Some council officials have even urged the committee to consider placing the statue “in the middle of a pond” to stop people attacking it.

Others have warned that the statue could cause crime and disorder, especially considering the cost it has inflicted on the public.

Councilor Charmaine Morgan said she would not vote for the erection of the statue in Grantham as it has already caused controversy among the public.

“It is currently being held in an out -of -sight, secret location,” said Morgan, adding, “Perhaps it should stay there.”

Thatcher was prime minister of Britain from 1979 to 1990. Many believe her policies badly hurt the mining and other industries in regions north of England and exacerbated poverty there.