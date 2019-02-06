RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1102 GMT February 06, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238532
Published: 0312 GMT February 06, 2019

Iran stands third at Futsal World Ranking

Iran stands third at Futsal World Ranking
IRNA

Sports Desk

Iran jumped up two spots to stand third at the latest Futsal World Ranking.

Collecting 1663 points, the Asian powerhouse followed Brazil (1901pts) and Spain (1781pts) in the ranking.

The twelve-time Asian champion was followed by Argentina, Portugal and Russia, respectively, in the latest edition of the ranking.

On Tuesday, Iran overcame Serbia 4-3 in a friendly tie at the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

A Hossein Tayyebi hat-trick and a goal by skipper Ali-Asghar Hassanzadeh gave Iran the second consecutive victory over the Europeans after Iran had beaten its opponent 6-3 on the preceding night.

 

   
KeyWords
Futsal World Ranking
Hossein Tayyebi
Ali-Asghar Hassanzadeh
futsal
ranking
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0854 sec