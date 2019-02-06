Iran stands third at Futsal World Ranking

Sports Desk

Iran jumped up two spots to stand third at the latest Futsal World Ranking.

Collecting 1663 points, the Asian powerhouse followed Brazil (1901pts) and Spain (1781pts) in the ranking.

The twelve-time Asian champion was followed by Argentina, Portugal and Russia, respectively, in the latest edition of the ranking.

On Tuesday, Iran overcame Serbia 4-3 in a friendly tie at the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

A Hossein Tayyebi hat-trick and a goal by skipper Ali-Asghar Hassanzadeh gave Iran the second consecutive victory over the Europeans after Iran had beaten its opponent 6-3 on the preceding night.