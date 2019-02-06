RSS
Iran, Japan to hold first religious talks

The first round of religious talks focusing on the status of family in Islam and Shinto will be held in Japan on February 9.

Head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman will take part in the discussions, IRNA wrote.

Iran's Cultural Center in Japan announced Wednesday that it will organize the religious talks jointly with Kogakuin University as part of the program to mark the 40th anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution as well as the 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties.

Iran's Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahed as well as chancellors and professors of Japanese universities will participate in the event.

Torkaman will also meet Iranian expatriates in Japan and local officials on the sidelines of the event.

 

   
