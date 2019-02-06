Iran ready to accept US if it changes course

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran’s motto is “Iran with the entire world” and even if the US repents and changes its course, Iran is ready to accept its repentance.

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran’s motto is “Iran with the entire world” and even if the US repents and changes its course, Iran is ready to accept its repentance.

He made the remarks in a meeting with ambassadors and heads of missions of foreign countries to Tehran on Wednesday, marking the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution of Iran.

“Despite the US adaptation of unjust policies towards Iran for years, we are ready to accept US repentance if Washington makes precise calculations, apologizes to Iran for its past inferences, recognizes the glory and dignity of the Iranian nation and the great Islamic Revolution and talks to the Iranian people respectfully,” the president said, according to president.ir.

Our nation seeks friendly and humane relationship with all great nations, particularly our neighbors, he said.

President Rouhani said the Islamic Republic of Iran advocates a Middle East free from nuclear weapons and WMDs and a world against violence and extremism.

The United States seeks to put pressure and disappoint the Iranian nation, but our people are more united than ever.

Referring to the victory of the Iranian nation in the revolution, he said it was the victory of the right over wrong and democracy over dictatorship.

“The Islamic Revolution was actually popular and a symbol of independence in the bipolar world order.”

The people of Iran achieved victory over a regime armed to teeth through unity and devotion,” he said, The Islamic Revolution inspired the oppressed peoples and was like an earthquake for the US and Israel.

The US has always failed in its plots against Iran, be it its attempt to dismember Iran, coup, war and sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The United States’ calculations about the Iranian nation, both before and after the revolution, have been wrong, he said.

The Iranian nation has proven to the world that it is following the right path, said Rouhani, “The Iranian nation stood and succeeded against the war, terrorism and sanctions by relying on nation’s power”.

We have made great progress in science, health and new technologies, he said, The Iranian nation has proved its commitment to and support for the people of the region.

Saddam invaded our country for eight years, but we were a safe place for the Iraqi and Kuwaiti people during the second Persian Gulf War, he said.

“We came to the aid of the nations of the region without expecting anything from them,” Rouhani said.

In the coalition against Saddam, the United States was eyeing the Kuwaiti and Saudi money.

If it were not for our nation’s support, the situation in Baghdad and Damascus would have been different today.

“We rushed to the help of any country that needed our help,” he said, “We have proved that we are very accurate in signing a deal, but we live up to what we have signed”.

Referring to Iran nuclear deal, he said, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a symbol of Iran's commitment to international agreements.

We have lived up to our commitments more precisely and better than the other parties to it.

The United States made problems for itself, Iran, the region and the world by withdrawing from the JCPOA, Rouhani said.

Those who created al-Qaeda and ISIS tried to create a false Islamic revolution, but they realized their grave mistake, he said.