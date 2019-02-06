RSS
Pakistani ambassador says strengthening trade with Iran a priority

IRNA
Pakistani Ambassador to Tehran Riffat Masood

Pakistan's relations with Iran are beyond just being neighbors, said Islamabad's ambassador to Tehran, adding developing trade and economic cooperation and strengthening cultural relations between the two states are among the priorities of her mission in Tehran.

Being the first Pakistani woman ambassador to Tehran, Riffat Masood submitted her credentials to President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, and congratulated him on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, IRNA reported.

She said, "Iran is a friend and brotherly country. The deep and fraternal ties between the two neighbors will always be firm and unbreakable. Certainly these ties will be strengthened day by day."

Outlining her priorities to forge economic and cultural ties between the two neighboring states, she said, "As the ambassador of Pakistan, I intend to, with the support of Iran's people and government, do my best to expand relations and cooperation [between the two countries] in all spheres."

She added she will not spare any efforts to accomplish this.

Masood said one of her goals is to prepare the ground for Pakistani people to easily travel to Iran for recreation, trade and other purposes, adding she will help provide interested Iranians with the opportunity to travel to Pakistan.

 

 

 

 

   
Resource: IRNA
