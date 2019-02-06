Tehran, Moscow ink customs deal

Directors of Iranian and Russian customs administrations signed a cooperation document in Moscow on Wednesday to fight smuggling and breaching customs regulations.

Under the agreement, Tehran and Moscow will cooperate on the fight against breaching customs regulations during the period between 2019 and 2021, IRNA wrote.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said he hoped that cooperation between the two countries in the customs sector will increase.

Prior to signing the document, the two sides exchanged views on facilitating trade and customs cooperation, including exchange of electronic information, and the activities of businessmen from the two countries.