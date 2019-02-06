Minister: Iran’s 10-month mineral exports reached $9m

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran exported minerals worth $9 billion during March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019, said Iran's minister of industry, mines and trade.

Reza Rahmani told state TV that Iran's iron ore reserves have at least doubled following new exploration operations, IRNA wrote.

He noted that on the back of the chain of measures taken to develop the mining sector, "we can eventually fulfill our vision of producing 55 million tons [of minerals] and achieve our export target".

Iranian industrial units will be developed once a number of mega-size mines go on stream, the minister said.

He added mining sector's exports accounted for at least 20 percent of the value of the country's total overseas sales during the 10-month period to January 20.

Turning to domestic auto manufacturing sector, Rahmani said production by one of the two major Iranian manufacturers, Saipa Group, exceeded 1,500 cars per day.

"This comes as the company's output had earlier reached 400-500 automobiles per day."