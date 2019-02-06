RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1101 GMT February 06, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238548
Published: 0414 GMT February 06, 2019

PMO deputy head: Iran's proposal to OIC's COMCEC approved

PMO deputy head: Iran's proposal to OIC's COMCEC approved
IRNA

The Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) approved Iran's proposal, titled 'Seaborne Trade and Shipping within the Framework of the Trade Preferential System among the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (TPS-OIC)'.

This was announced on Wednesday by the deputy head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran for ports and economic affairs, Mohammad Ali Hassanzadeh, IRNA reported.

Established in 1981, the COMCEC is one of the specialized committees of the OIC, which has 57 member states.

Hassanzadeh said in 2017, 13 projects were approved by OIC member states and affiliated organizations, adding more than 30 member states have benefited from financing COMCEC projects.

He described the main goal of the projects is to maximize the institutional and human capacities of OIC member states, noting that the sixth call for project financing was issued in September 2018.

The COMCEC secretariat announced that the proposed project of PMO, as the representative of Iran's transportation sector and an active member of the Task Force on Transport and Communication Planning of COMCEC, was approved in January 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
PMO
deputy
head
Iran's
proposal
OIC's
COMCEC
IranDaily
 
Resource: IRNA
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2073 sec