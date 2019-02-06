Envoy: Germany to boost economic ties with Iran despite US sanctions

German Ambassador to Tehran Michael Klor-Berchtold (L) and Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization (ITVTO) head Soleiman Pakseresht (R) exchange documents of a memorandum of understanding on vocational training in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Feb. 6, 2019. IRNA

The German ambassador to Tehran Wednesday said his country will continue to expand economic relations with Iran regardless of US anti-Iran sanctions.

Michael Klor-Berchtold, who made the remarks on the sidelines of a two-day workshop in the Iranian capital, added, “We have been consulting France and Britain to facilitate trade with Iran.”

The envoy said Berlin is also trying to encourage other EU member states and even non-EU states to boost their economic ties with Tehran.

Klor-Berchtold pledged that Germany will help Iran in the vocational sector as it did during negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program leading to the conclusion of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranian and German officials signed a memorandum of understanding on vocational training.

The memorandum was inked by Soleiman Pakseresht, the head of Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization (ITVTO), and Georg Schütte, the German state secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research.