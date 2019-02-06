Official: Iran's March-December exports to Indonesia rose 52% in value

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran's exports to Indonesia experienced a 52-percent growth in terms of value year-on-year during March 21-December 21, 2018, to reach $590 million, said Iranian commercial attaché to Jakarta.

Anvar Kamari added Iran's overseas sales to Indonesia in this period rose 20 percent weight-wise, compared with the figure for the same period of the year earlier, according to Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

He said metal products such as steel and iron, worth $389 million, accounted for the biggest share of Iran's nine-month exports to Indonesia, adding the figure shows a 112-percent growth compared with that of the same duration a year earlier.

He said chemicals and plastic wares were the other major Iranian export items to Indonesia in this time-span, which fetched $20 million and $7 million in revenues, respectively.

Indonesia's big market, he noted, offers a huge capacity for importing Iranian products, adding in case greater focus is placed on this market and the obstacles are removed, a significant growth can be witnessed in Iran's non-oil overseas sales to South East Asia's biggest market.

Kamari had earlier described transportation problems as the main hurdle to Iran's exports to Indonesia.