Brexiteers deserve a special place in hell: EU’s Tusk

European Union Council President Donald Tusk has lashed out at advocates of Britain’s controversial withdrawal from the bloc, saying Brexiteers deserve a “special” place in hell.

Tusk made the comments while speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday, adding that the current political stalemate in the British parliament, where an EU-London divorce deal had hit a snag, was a liability for those who engineered Britain’s exit from the EU but had no clue how to advance it.

“I’ve been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely,” Tusk said.

The top EU leader also rejected British Prime Minister Theresa May’s bid to renegotiate a draft Brexit deal which was defeated by a large majority in the House of Commons on January 15, Presstv reported.

May is planning to meet Tusk and EU Commission chief Jean Claude Juncker on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to secure the deal by gaining concessions on the so-called Irish border backstop. Critics believe the controversial clause in the Brexit agreement will allow the EU to treat Northern Ireland differently than the rest of the UK two years after Brexit.

Tusk said changing the backstop or removing it, as demanded by fierce Brexiteers in the Commons, was not possible and the EU would not gamble on peace in Ireland. He also said the EU was preparing for a disorderly Brexit on March 29, a highly feared scenario which expert believe could have dire economic impacts for both the UK and the EU.