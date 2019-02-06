Iran, three EU states to hold expert-level talks on INSTEX in Paris soon

Iran and its three European partners in the 2015 nuclear deal will soon begin talks in Paris, France, in an effort to work out the operational details of a newly-launched financial mechanism meant to protect Tehran-Europe trade ties against US sanctions.

On a visit to Paris on Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reached an agreement with French officials to hold a first round of expert-level discussions in the near future on the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchange (INSTEX), the official name of the non-dollar trade mechanism, Press TV reported.

The planned talks will involve Tehran and the three shareholders of the trade system, namely France, Germany and Britain.

INSTEX was launched last week in a bid to protect European business links with Tehran by circumventing the US bans, which were reimposed against Iran last year following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The mechanism has been registered in Paris and will be financed jointly by the three European countries and run by a German banker. It is initially intended to be used for selling food, medicine and medical devices to Iran, but it could be expanded to cover other areas of trade in the future.

French ties

Araqchi was in Paris to take part in the sixth round of Iran-France political consultations with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Maurice Gourdault-Montagne.

They discussed the latest developments regarding bilateral relations, the JCPOA’s implementation, INSTEX, France’s commitments under the nuclear deal, regional issues and the fight against terrorism.

During the meeting, Araqchi said that Iran had completely honored its obligations under the JCPOA, but that the other parties have so far failed to do so.

Araqchi also welcomed the launch of INSTEX, noting, “The mechanism was declared after a long delay, but we hope that it will become operational soon.”

The French official stressed that Paris would keep up support for the nuclear deal, and that INSTEX had been designed towards that end.

He also described Iran as an important and influential country, expressing France’s keenness to continue dialogue with the Islamic Republic in all areas of mutual interest.

Exchange of ambassadors

Speaking to Le Figaro, Araqchi announced Tehran and Paris had decided to exchange ambassadors in the near future, after a six-month break.

“After six months of absence of representatives of the two countries, the exchange will be carried out in the near future,” he said on Tuesday.

France announced in September it would not name a new ambassador to Tehran due to what it described as a failed bomb plot against a meeting of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization terrorist group in Paris last June.

Iran has been accused by several European governments of having a role behind the plot.

Tehran denies any role and officials have said the plot could be a false flag operation set up by Israel to damage Iran-Europe relations at a time when the US withdrawal from the nuclear accord has pushed them closer together.

France’s former ambassador to Iran, Francois Senemaud, departed in the summer. Iran is also yet to replace its departed ambassador to Paris.

There are speculations that Bahram Qassemi, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, will be appointed as Iran’s ambassador to France.