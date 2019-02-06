Syria’s stability among Iran’s main goals: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Syria’s security and stability is one of Iran’s important regional and foreign policy objectives.

Speaking at a Wednesday meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem in Tehran, Rouhani described Iran-Syria ties as “brotherly and stronger than ever” and said the relationship will continue in line with the interests of both nations, president.ir reported.

“One of the important regional and foreign policy goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the stability and complete security of Syria… and the return of the people of this country to their normal lives,” he stated.

Reiterating Iran’s unwavering support for Syria, Rouhani also congratulated Syria on its triumph in the fight against terrorism, saying, “We have no doubt that your victory in the face of a grand plot in the region led by the US and some other countries is a triumph for both the Syrian nation and the entire region.”

The Iranian president and the Syrian top diplomat praised the two countries' success in defeating the United States’ plots targeting the two nations and the entire Middle East region.

The Syrian foreign minister said Iran had proven to be capable of defeating US plots thanks to its conviction and steadfastness, Press TV reported.

“Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic’s success in defeating such plots is a great victory for the entire region, including Syria,” he noted.

Muallem said the Syrian government and people were grateful to Iran for its unstinting assistance in the war on terrorism, support for Syria’s territorial integrity, and opposition to foreign occupation.

Tehran has been lending military advisory support to Damascus since 2011, when the Arab nation found itself in the grip of militancy and terrorism fueled and funded by the US and some of its Western and regional allies.