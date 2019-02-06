Four contracts signed between Japanese government, Iranian NGOs

Four GGP contracts were signed between the Embassy of Japan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the area of medical and healthcare at a total amount of €222,459 by Mr. Toru Morikawa, Chargés d'Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Iran on 4 February 2019.

“Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects” by the Government of Japan, known as “GGP”, mainly focuses on projects that are highly beneficial at the grass-roots level and are particularly effective when financed by small-scale assistance, which require swift humanitarian support.

The contracts signed between the two sides are given below:

1. The contract on granting a donation of €18,183 to Kurdistan MS Patients Association regarding “The project for introduction of physiotherapy equipment for the patients with Multiple Sclerosis in Kurdistan province”.

2. The contract on granting a donation of €70,912 to Kurdistan Diabetics Support Association regarding “The project for introduction of medical equipment for the underprivileged people in Kurdistan province”.

3. The contract on granting a donation of €54,000 to Foundation Supporting Children Suffering from Cancer or Abandoned in Ardebil Province regarding “The project for introduction of medical equipment for the children suffering from leukemia in Ardebil province”.

4. The contract on granting a donation of €79,364 to Charity of Hormuzgan Special Patients regarding “The project for introduction of equipment for training and empowerment of destitute women with special diseases in Hormuzgan province”.

The Embassy of Japan has supported the projects proposed by various bodies such as NGOs and local governments, since 1999.

The Embassy of Japan in the Islamic Republic of Iran has carried out 140 projects in this country in the fields of primary education, medical care, public welfare, and rural development, so far.

The Government of Japan intends to further continue its assistance to NGOs and local governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the humanitarian and development fields.