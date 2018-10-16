UK police investigating verbal abuse of top Muslim player

Police in London is investigating a major Islamophobic attack against Liverpool FC’s Mohammad Salah of Egypt.

The Metropolitan Police (The Met) said on Wednesday that it was investigating an incident during an English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC, in which a capital club supporter allegedly hurled Islamophobic rants at Salah.

A footage of the incident uploaded on the internet showing Salah being targeted with serious verbal abuses in the Monday match as he was taking a corner for his team, Presstv reported.

The Met said they were reviewing the footage while calling on anyone having witnessed the incident at London Stadium to come forward.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries continue,” a Met statement said, adding, “Anyone who witnesses inappropriate behavior during a match is urged to bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer.”

West Ham United authorities said they were also reviewing footage taken by CCTV cameras to identify the perpetrator. The London club vowed strong action against the suspect if he is found of guilty of racial abuse.

“At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behavior. We are an inclusive football club,” said a club spokesperson, adding, “Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium.”

Anti-Muslim hate has increased in Britain in light of a surge in Islamophobic attitudes within political parties. Official data also confirm that more Muslims in the UK have been targeted in hate crimes over the past few years.