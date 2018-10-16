RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1100 GMT February 06, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 238558
Published: 0515 GMT February 06, 2019

UK police investigating verbal abuse of top Muslim player

UK police investigating verbal abuse of top Muslim player

Police in London is investigating a major Islamophobic attack against Liverpool FC’s Mohammad Salah of Egypt.

The Metropolitan Police (The Met) said on Wednesday that it was investigating an incident during an English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC, in which a capital club supporter allegedly hurled Islamophobic rants at Salah.

A footage of the incident uploaded on the internet showing Salah being targeted with serious verbal abuses in the Monday match as he was taking a corner for his team, Presstv reported.

The Met said they were reviewing the footage while calling on anyone having witnessed the incident at London Stadium to come forward.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries continue,” a Met statement said, adding, “Anyone who witnesses inappropriate behavior during a match is urged to bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer.”

West Ham United authorities said they were also reviewing footage taken by CCTV cameras to identify the perpetrator. The London club vowed strong action against the suspect if he is found of guilty of racial abuse.

“At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behavior. We are an inclusive football club,” said a club spokesperson, adding, “Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium.”

Anti-Muslim hate has increased in Britain in light of a surge in Islamophobic attitudes within political parties. Official data also confirm that more Muslims in the UK have been targeted in hate crimes over the past few years.

   
KeyWords
attack
Muslim
UK
verbal abuse
player
 
Resource: presstv
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0664 sec