Trump just put Democratic women in Congress, Gillibrand

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has scorned US President Donald Trump’s job success claims, asserting that he has merely opened up more space for Democratic women in the Congress.

The New York senator sent out a tweet late Tuesday, saying, “President Trump seems not to understand that the female jobs he created were Democratic women in Congress."

Gillibrand’s comment was in response to Trump’s claimed success in job creation for women.

"No one has benefited more from our thriving economy than women, who have filled 58 percent of the newly created jobs last year," Trump said in his State of the Union address, Presstv reported.

Gillibrand, however, was not the only political figure who jabbed at Trump’s misleading remarks.

Socio-political activists such as Cecile Richards also dismissed the US leader’s claim.

Following Trump’s remarks, Democratic women of the House stood to their feet and applauded each other’s success in the recent midterm elections.

As the cameras took a shot of Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Trump said, “You weren’t supposed to do that.”

The lower chamber of the US Congress is, at the moment, dominated by Democrats, after the 2018 midterms, which saw a record number of women running for and assuming office.