US’s fight against al-Qaeda in Yemen sheer lie: Analysts

Analysts believe that recent reports about US-made weapons in the hands of terrorist groups in Yemen prove that the alleged fight against al-Qaeda is baseless.

CNN said in a report on Monday that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates “have used US-manufactured weapons as a form of currency to buy the loyalties of militias or tribes, bolster chosen armed actors, and influence the complex political landscape.”

Hussain al-Bukhaiti, activist and political commentator, told Press TV on Wednesday that “the United Arab Emirates is directly [giving] weapons and US armored vehicles to al-Qaeda.”

This actually exposes the United States’ “claims and lies” about fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen, al-Bukhaiti said, Presstv reported.

Another interviewee, Brecht Jonkers, said “the United Arab Emirates is reselling or even just donating basically these weapons that they buy with their oil money” from Belgium, the United States, Bulgaria, Australia” to terrorist organizations in Yemen.