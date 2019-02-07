Baghdad hosting Exhibition of Iranian Carpets, Tableaux

Exhibition of Iranian Carpets, Tableaux, Handicrafts and Nastaliq Scripts opened on Baghdad on Wednesday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Iraqi deputy culture minister, Jaber al-Jaberi, and Iran’s deputy ambassador Musa Alizadeh-Tabatabaei and some Iraqi institutes’ directors, IRNA reported.



Addressing the ceremony, al-Jaberi said the exhibition is one of the creditable and big events in Baghdad.



“Iranian carpet and tableau carpet are known all over the world and that’s an honor for us to see Iranian civilization and culture have been flourished,” he said.



He also hailed 'good' cultural and artistic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, saying that the collaboration is the symbol of deep-rooted ties between the two countries.



“We will never allow any country to cast the shadow on the two countries’ relations,” he said.



Alizadeh-Tabatabaei also told the same gathering that the exhibition aims to make the Iraqi people and officials familiar with the Iranian culture and civilization.



The main cultural event is underway in Baghdad based on a cultural and artistic memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed earlier by Iran and Iraq, he said.



Over 40 precious carpet tableaux and a number of silk carpets, 20 Nastaliq scripts and over 120 handicrafts are on display in the three- day exhibition.