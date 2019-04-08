Iran dismisses G-7 allegations

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi denounced the “bogus” allegations that the Group of Seven (G-7) has raised against Tehran’s nuclear and missile program and its regional role, saying the group falls under the influence of the US and its bullying and illegal policies.

In a statement on Sunday, Qassemi dismissed the wrong and unrealistic stances that the G-7 members have taken against Iran in their most recent meeting in France, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deems unconstructive and totally one-sided and unilateral those paragraphs of the (G-7) statement which contain bogus accusations resulting from incorrect interpretation of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, regional role and missile program,” Qassemi said, adding that such stances are in clear violation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the commitments of the three European parties to the JCPOA.

“It is a pity that members of this group have fallen under the influence of the United States’ illegal and bullying behavior,” he deplored, saying the untrue allegations against Iran are meant to appease the US, a single member of the seven-strong group.

The spokesman highlighted the undeniably constructive role that Iran plays in establishing stability and security in the region and in the fight against terrorism, stressing, “By honoring its international commitments, the Islamic Republic of Iran has proved its goodwill in interaction, dialogue and maintaining connection with the international community.”

Qassemi added that unrealistic allegations against Iran and futile hostile attempts could not undermine the Iranian nation’s resolve or the country’s policy of pursuing its national interests in the region and world.

He also condemned the violation of the basic principles of the JCPOA by the three EU signatories (Britain, France and Germany), demanding a straightforward explanation for such a breach of the nuclear deal, and stressing that Tehran will pursue the case through the JCPOA mechanisms.

In a joint statement at the conclusion of a two-day summit in Paris on Saturday, the G7 leaders pledged to ensure Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful.

They also accused Iran of providing financial support for terrorist groups.